September 16, 2020

  • 70°

Police investigate report of shots fired on North Virginia Street

By Staff Report

Published 10:06 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Farmville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Virginia Street Tuesday, Sept. 15 at around 11:30 p.m.

Officers determined that multiple shots had been fired at the scene striking a vehicle and a residence.

No injuries were reported.The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 392-3332 or use the anonymous Tip411 application. 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections