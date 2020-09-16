Police investigate report of shots fired on North Virginia Street
The Farmville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Virginia Street Tuesday, Sept. 15 at around 11:30 p.m.
Officers determined that multiple shots had been fired at the scene striking a vehicle and a residence.
No injuries were reported.The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 392-3332 or use the anonymous Tip411 application.
You Might Like
CARES money used to upgrade arena for daycare, shelter
Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville have agreed to work together to convert the Firemen’s Sports Arena to... read more