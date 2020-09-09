Partnership for seniors

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging Inc. (PSR) is partnering with the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) in an effort to deliver more engaging activities to homebound older adults across the seven-county region PSR serves. The bags pictured include suncatcher art crafts and a word search related to suncatchers and were recently delivered to homebound older adults. Pictured with LCVA craft bags are Nikki Dean and Jordan Miles with PSR. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)