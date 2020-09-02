New Mexican restaurant to open

A new Mexican restaurant will be making its way to Farmville this fall, serving traditional Mexican fare, margaritas and more.

The restaurant, Bandidos, is being brought to town by co-owner and brothers Alejandro and Jesus Roberto Arellano.

While Bandidos is the first eatery to be established by the Arellano brothers, the restaurant business is in their blood. Their father owns the popular La Carreta Mexican restaurant in Lynchburg.

Bandidos will be located at 100 High Street, the location of the recently-closed El Patron restaurant. According to Alejandro, the business is anticipated to be open sometime in late October.

The brothers are currently hard at work preparing for the opening, including obtaining some decorations straight from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Alejandro added the brothers hope to expand the bar in the current space, although COVID-19 restrictions mean restaurants are not currently seating patrons at bars. Alejandro said he and his brother are planning for opening under COVID-19 restrictions, but are hoping to be able to operate the bar later on in the future, which they envision will be a focal point for the restaurant. He added Bandidos will definitely offer takeout options.