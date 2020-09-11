Meals on Wheels conference

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging staff recently attended the 2020 Virtual Meals on Wheels of America Conference, originally scheduled to be held in California. The conference included numerous sessions, at one of which PSR staff members Jordan Miles and Nikki Dean led discussions on how small programs and agencies have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in serving older adults. Pictured are Jordan Miles and Nikki Dean leading discussions via the virtual platform with Meals on Wheels members from across the United States.