Holiday garbage route changed

There will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Please have rollouts at the curb by 7 a.m.

Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 8. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule.

Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

For questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.

Monday, Sept. 7 – No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Monday & Tuesday residential garbage pickup, miscellaneous call-in. Business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Wed., Sept. 9 – Regular residential garbage pickup. Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard pickup.

Thurs. Sept. 10 – Regular routes

Friday, Sept. 11 – Business garbage and cardboard