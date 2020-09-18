Fuqua School has one positive COVID-19 case

Officials have confirmed the existence of a positive coronavirus case at Fuqua School in Farmville.

In a Friday morning, Sept. 18, email response to The Farmville Herald, Head of School Paul “Chance” Reynolds said Fuqua was actively experiencing a positive case of the virus within the school community, with four individuals, including the aforementioned, quarantining.

Reynolds did not specify if the COVID-positive individual was a student, staff or faculty member.

“Our students, our staff and our families continue to do an excellent job of working together as a team to abide by the recommendations and mitigation strategies offered by our local Piedmont District Health Department, state and public health officials, and medical professionals,” Reynolds added, “and I am very proud of our efforts as a school community.”