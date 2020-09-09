Free internet available

In conjunction with Right Array LLC and Union Grove Baptist Church, Bridging the Gap in Virginia will be providing a space with free internet access available for K-12 students to participate in their schools’ virtual instruction. Volunteers are needed!

The learning center is located at Union Grove Baptist Church (2522 Shelton Store Rd, Buckingham, VA 23921), and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3:00pm. For questions, please contact Richard Walker at rwalker@bridgingthegapinvirginia.org, (804) 248-6756.

Bridging the Gap in Virginia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization driven by a commitment to restorative justice, environmental justice, and sustainability in rural Virginia. For more information, visit www.bridgingthegapinvirginia. org