Frederick DeMaio Jr, 84 of Dillwyn, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on August 27th, 2020.

Fred was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating high school, Fred served his country honorably in the US Army.

Fred was appointed to the New York City Police Department in 1956. He served with distinction and valor, and was awarded several meritorious commendations.

Upon his retirement from the NYPD, Fred embarked on a 47-year business career as owner and Chairman of the Board of Triboro Shelving and Partition Corporation and Triboro Rack and Storage Products located in New York City and Farmville.

In addition to the shelving business Fred was an avid farmer, and an active member of the Buckingham Cattlemen’s Association.

Fred’s life was truly a success story. His loving family mourns his passing. Surviving are Fred’s wife of 41 years Antoinette, sister Barbara Miele (Mike), sons Frederick (Kristie) and John (Maria), daughter Joy Louise, grandchildren Michael, William, Amanda, and Brianna, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred's legacy will be felt by his family, friends and peers for years to come. Services will be private.