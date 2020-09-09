Fiscal training
PSR recently participated in fiscal training with the Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging in Richmond. Pictured are, from left, PSR CEO Justine Young, VAAAA President Thelma Bland Watson, and PSR Director of Transportation, Nutrition and Medical Transportation Jordan Miles. Not pictured is Mari Rodgers, PSR CFO.
