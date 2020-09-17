Fire truck overturns
Units are currently responding to an overturned Hampden Sydney Volunteer Fire Department fire engine.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 in the 2000 block of Redd Shop Road in Hampden Sydney. The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.
