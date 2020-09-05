Favret’s Favorites coming this fall

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) Athletics announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, a special series of stories this fall that will take a look back at the all-time favorite football games coached by 21st-year Tigers Head Coach Marty Favret.

Favret has selected 11 of his favorite games across the past 20 seasons, including seven against current Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opponents, three versus non-ODAC schools — though one was a member at the time of the game — along with one NCAA Division III playoff contest.

Favret is the second-winningest coach in school history, with 131 victories in 20 seasons, and a five-time ODAC Coach of the Year honoree.

Each Saturday throughout what would have been the Tigers’ normal college football season, H-SC Athletics will post a re-written game story complete with game statistics and a recollection of thoughts from Coach Favret as well as former H-SC standouts from each respective game.

The schedule of Favret’s all-time favorites is listed below. These H-SC Athletics stories will be posted each Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at www.HSCAthletics.com.

“We hope you enjoy them as we revisit some of Coach Favret’s greatest wins,” H-SC Athletics officials said.

COACH FAVRET’S ALL-TIME FAVORITE GAMES (2000-19)

• Sept. 5: at Catholic (D.C.) on Oct. 22, 2005 — 28-21 final score

• Sept. 12: vs. Gettysburg (Pa.) on Sept. 12, 2009 — 46-43 final score in OT

• Sept. 19: vs. Christopher Newport on Sept. 8, 2012 — 42-20 final score

• Sept. 26: vs. Washington and Lee on Nov. 5, 2011 — 42-35 final score

• Oct. 3: at Emory & Henry on Oct. 17, 2015 — 31-28 final score

• Oct. 10: vs. No. 24 Bridgewater on Sept. 29, 2007 — 38-31 final score

• Oct. 17: vs. Shenandoah on Oct. 24, 2015 — 38-33 final score

• Oct. 24: at Guilford (N.C.) on Sept. 22, 2007 — 56-49 final score

• Oct. 31: Open date

• Nov. 7: vs. Ferrum on Sept. 17, 2011 — 38-14 final score

• Nov. 14: vs. Randolph-Macon on Nov. 16, 2002 — 7-0 final score

• Nov. 21: vs. Maryville (Tenn.) on Nov. 23, 2013 — 42-34 final score