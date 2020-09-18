Early voting off to a strong start

Prince Edward County residents did not waste time in taking advantage of the new early voting opportunity available this year to all voters participating in the November general and special elections.

As of about 3 p.m. Friday, Prince Edward’s early voting polling place, located on the second floor of the Prince Edward County Courthouse, had served about 90 citizens.

Prince Edward County Director of Elections Lynette Wright has said the main change in the election process this fall is the ability for people to vote early without having to state a reason. Previously, voters had to give a reason why they would not be able to vote on Election Day.

The early voting period for the general and special elections began Friday, Sept. 18, and ends Saturday, Oct. 31.

Polling place workers said the day started with a small line composed of eight to 10 people. With some lulls allowing poll worker breaks, the flow of voters was largely steady throughout the day.

Wright expressed excitement about the strong level of participation Friday and is hoping to see more of it throughout the early voting period.

“It’s going to be just like you’re going on Election Day,” she said, describing what early voting would be like in a previous interview. “You just come in, show your ID, get checked in, get your ballot, vote (and) you are done. And our office hours here are going to be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. And then the last two Saturdays in October, which are Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, (we’re) also open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

The Prince Edward County Courthouse is located at 111 N. South St. in Farmville.