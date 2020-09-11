The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 11

10 WARNING SIGNS – A program entitled 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers will be held Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. Register by calling 757-383-8552.

SEPTEMBER 12

DRIVE-THRU FOOD GIVEAWAY – A community drive-thru food giveaway will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Municipal Parking Lot, located behind the Prince Edward County Courthouse, 124 N. South St., in Farmville. Please wear a face covering and remain in the vehicle. Food will be placed in the back seat or trunk.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST – Pisgah Baptist Church will host a community breakfast Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 a.m.

CAR WASH – The youth of Pisgah Baptist Church will hold a car wash at the Farmers Daughter Saturday, Sept 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please come join us.

SEPTEMBER 13

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH – Vacation Bible School will begin Sunday, Sept 13. Registration will begin at 4 p.m. More information can be found on the Pisgah Baptist Church Facebook page.

LANDFILL ALERT MEETING – The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) group will have a Community Town Hall Meeting Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. at 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. The guest speaker is State Senator Ghazala Hashmi who represents the 10th District. The meeting is accessible by calling 1-571-3112 and entering code 378-814-269. Hear updated information concerning the proposed mega landfill and the effects it may have on Cumberland and surrounding counties.

SEPTEMBER 14

BUCKINGHAM BOARD – The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, September 14 at 6 p.m. in the Peter Francisco Auditorium of the Buckingham Administrative Complex.

SEPTEMBER 15

GOP MEETING – The Buckingham County Republican meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Buckingham Court House Agriculture Building.

SEPTEMBER 23

DRIVE-THRU RIB DINNER – The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a drive-thru rib dinner Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. A whole rack dinner including ribs, two sides and a drink is $24. A half rack dinner including ribs two sides and a drink is $12. Amish desserts will be for sale. Place a pre-order on Facebook or by contacting any member by Sept. 4.

NOVEMBER 7-8

ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM – at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

VIRTUAL SERMON – 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES – at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES – 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED – New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities, including annual revival and homecoming are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED – Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES – Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916. Homecoming and revival have been canceled. Also, beginning Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. prayer service will be held using the same number.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES – Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice. Homecoming and revival services for August have been canceled, due to the COVID-19 regulations.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will have parking lot worship service the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. until further notice.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH – Mt. Nebo Baptist church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor services beginning at 9 a.m. the first and third Sunday of the month.

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE – Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH – Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to high temperatures and elevated heat conditions. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH – in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH – Cornerstone Baptist Church at 18 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have drive-up services beginning at 9 a.m., with Pastor Cetric Gayles. The church will have drive-up services until further notice at 9 a.m. each Sunday.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH – Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST – Farmville United Methodist Church will have in-service worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be one service and no Sunday school. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited. Virtual services will continue on the church’s Facebook account and on YouTube. For questions contact the church at 434-392-4686.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH – Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary each Sunday. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH – Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.

SHARON BAPTIST CHURCH – Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have 9 a.m. parking lot worship services on the first through fourth Sundays until further notice. All are invited to attend.