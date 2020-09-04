Call leads to DUI arrest

A call for a suspicious individual at the Food Lion in Dillwyn Sunday led to a DUI arrest of a Wingina man.

According to Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lt. Brent Uzdanovics, at approximately 12:46 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, the office received a call about a suspicious person at the Food Lion in Dillwyn.

The female caller stated an older gentleman, later identified as David G. Jamerson, age 64, of Wingina, had approached her young son at the supermarket and conversed with him, making concerning remarks before she was able to intervene and contact the sheriff’s office for assistance.

Deputies responded and intercepted Jamerson on a traffic stop.

A subsequent review of camera footage at the store revealed he did not physically touch the child, but Jamerson was found to be intoxicated during the traffic stop. He was then arrested by Virginia State Police for driving under the influence and taken to Piedmont Regional Jail.