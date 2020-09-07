Burglary suspects remain at large

Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place last week in Pamplin.

Maj. Robby Richardson stated that Tuesday, Sept. 1, the sheriff’s office received a complaint that Tolley’s Market had been broken into.

“The break-in occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 1st,” he said. “During the break-in two individuals were captured on security cameras entering the building through a side window, then stealing U.S. currency and cigarettes before exiting the business.”

Anyone with any information on the identity of the individuals or any other information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 352-2666.