The beginning of an adventure
Visitors from Charlottesville begin their stay in the area Wednesday, Aug. 12, with a bike ride on High Bridge Trail in Farmville. Pictured from left, Carrington Gallihugh, Trone Frye, Ceenan Gallihugh and Crystal Beasley have just crossed River Road on their way to checking in at Sandy River Outdoor Adventures.
You Might Like
Uptick in district cases persisting
The Piedmont Health District is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. H. Robert Nash Meanwhile, health officials are advising that... read more