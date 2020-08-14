August 14, 2020

(Photo by Titus Mohler)

The beginning of an adventure

By Titus Mohler

Published 6:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020

Visitors from Charlottesville begin their stay in the area Wednesday, Aug. 12, with a bike ride on High Bridge Trail in Farmville. Pictured from left, Carrington Gallihugh, Trone Frye, Ceenan Gallihugh and Crystal Beasley have just crossed River Road on their way to checking in at Sandy River Outdoor Adventures.

