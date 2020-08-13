Sympathy is extended to the Pond family

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting a drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland will host an in-house worship service Sunday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. for all ages. Those attending the in house worship services must sit with their families and remain six feet apart from the next individuals or families. Also at 6 p.m. there will be an in-house service for all ages and Wednesday evening in-house services at 7 p.m.

Our sympathy is extended to the Bernard Pond family of Cumberland in the loss of their step daughter who passed away last week. She will be greatly missed by all.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Wayne Williams, of Arvonia; Barry Miles, of Cumberland, age 57 on Tuesday, Aug. 18; and Mattie Bell Gilliam, of Dillwyn, on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Those wishing to attend may join in person or by phone. Contact Barry Miles at 492-5806 to receive phone instructions if you are not planning to be there in person. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on the area.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting outside services only starting at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at 434-942-4652 or home phone 434-283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will be hosting drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. Also at 11:15 a.m. there will be in-house services. Masks are required for in house services. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Fluvanna County Fair scheduled in Aug. 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.