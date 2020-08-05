Scholarship awarded
Madison Paige Barnard, daughter of Gregory and Sharon Barnard of Amelia, was the winner of the Sons of Confederate Veterans High Bridge Camp scholarship essay award from Amelia Academy. The essay was about Amelia’s role in the Civil War. Presenting the check and certificate is First Lieutenant Commander Chris Burks. Madison will be attending Virginia Tech where she will study animal and poultry science.
You Might Like
I’m Determined’ summits moved forward
Students and parents had to adjust to a virtual setting, but two annual statewide “I’m Determined” summits for students with... read more