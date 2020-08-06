Ruby Frances Giles Ragland Pulliam, of Rice, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 5. She was born in Buena Vista to the late Edward M. and Juanita E. Drain Giles on August 28, 1923.

She was a resident of the Farmville area most of her life and was employed at the local garment factory as a seamstress until she retired.

She was a member of Worsham Baptist Church in Farmville.

She was lovingly known by her family and friends as “Tootie.” Her favorite things to do were helping other people, sewing, singing, cooking and baking, watching hummingbirds, teaching Sunday school, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Paul F. Anders, Jr. (Sandra); her daughter, Joyce Anders Morelli; her brothers, Jack, Fred, and Paul Giles; her sisters, Annie Mae D. Shows, Betty Lou Baldwin, and Doris Jones; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild; and a host of nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas G. Ragland and Thomas C. Pulliam; parents; brothers, Bill (Willie), Kenneth (Shorty), and Edward (Elwood); and sisters, Margaret Thompson and Mary Goodwin.

A special thanks to The Woodland for all the great care and comfort they gave “Tootie” during her long stay there.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Worsham Baptist Church, or to a charity of your choice.

A graveside service was held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 12 noon at Westview Cemetery in Farmville with Shorter Funeral Home in charge.