One killed in Buckingham County crash

One person is dead and another injured following an early Saturday morning crash on Route 60 in Buckingham County.

According a report from the Virginia State Police, a car traveling in the 2000 block of James Anderson Highway (Route 60) ran off the road, struck the guardrail and went over an embankment. One individual was confirmed dead. A second occupant was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the single vehicle accident. The crash occurred at 3:47 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. More details will be provided as they are received from the Virginia State police

The fatality was the fourth of 2020 on Buckingham County roads.