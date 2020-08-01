One killed in Buckingham County crash
One person is dead and another injured following an early Saturday morning crash on Route 60 in Buckingham County.
According a report from the Virginia State Police, a car traveling in the 2000 block of James Anderson Highway (Route 60) ran off the road, struck the guardrail and went over an embankment. One individual was confirmed dead. A second occupant was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the single vehicle accident. The crash occurred at 3:47 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation. More details will be provided as they are received from the Virginia State police
The fatality was the fourth of 2020 on Buckingham County roads.
