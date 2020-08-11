Motorcycle chase ends in arrest
A Buckingham man was arrested Monday after a motorcycle chase through the county.
According to Buckingham Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Brent Uzdanovics, the incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a black Honda Shadow motorcycle near the courthouse area in Buckingham County when the driver, Jesse Oliver Huskey, age 34, of Buckingham, fled the scene, leading deputies on a chase through Route 60 West into Nelson County and then back into Buckingham.
Uzdanovics said the chase ended at approximately 8:15 p.m. at Huskey’s residence on Troublesome Creek Road. He was taken into custody without incident.
Husky was criminally charged with two felony counts of eluding law-enforcement, two misdemeanor counts of violating protective orders, one misdemeanor of trespassing and numerous traffic violations. He was held without bond and transported to Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville to await a future court date.
Virginia State Police assisted with the incident.
ICA Farmville COVID victim identified
New details have emerged regarding an Immigration Centers of America (ICA) Farmville detainee who died from COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 5.... read more