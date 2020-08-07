LETTER — Apartments were done well

To The Editor:

After having experienced a setback in their initial plans to build multi-unit apartment buildings, the Martins went back to the drawing board to develop Plan B.

It is obvious that much thought and consideration went into their decision.

In keeping with the historic-type homes on High Street, they came up with aesthetically pleasing homes reflective of an earlier era. They tastefully renovated the other homes they own adjacent to the new one that was built.

Thank you to the Martin family for a job well done.

Carol Fauci

Farmville