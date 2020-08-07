GO Virginia to meet

The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Executive Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The Council will receive reports from specific committees, including a review of the FY 21 Capacity-Building budget, and may review and act on project applications. The Region 3 Council may elect to go into Executive Session for discussion about the project pipeline, vendor contracts, and personnel matters. The council’s agenda packet will be available for review on August 14 on the GO Virginia Region 3 website.

Interested parties should use the following link to access the August 19, 10:00 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting https://virginia.zoom.us/ j/91384656905?pwd=UmphT2xoVVlrSHlkMGxXQllzaEJJZz09&from=msft. The password is 392090. Phone access is available by dialing 1-651-372-8299; the meeting ID is 913 8465 6905; and the password is 392090. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. August 19 to the following email: bryan.david@ virginia.edu.