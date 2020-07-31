Dominion Energy Classic to have no spectators

Tournament officials recently announced that as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be played without spectators in attendance for competition rounds at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, October 16-18.

“Due to the ever-changing climate surrounding COVID-19, hosting the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic without spectators was the safest path moving forward,” Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld said. “Our main focus has and will always be the well-being of our sponsors and their guests, volunteers, spectators and the professional golfers, but also our ability to make a charitable impact here in Richmond and Henrico County. While this was a difficult decision, it was one made with an abundance of caution in mind. We look forward to the 2021 tournament when we can hopefully welcome guests on-site once again.”

Although the 54-hole competition will be held without spectators, the event will still feature Pro-Ams Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15. Golf has demonstrated it can be played in a socially-distanced manner, and the tournament will implement many health and safety protocols to ensure this is the case.

Earlier this year the tournament announced that PGA TOUR Champions events in 2020 and 2021 will combine to form one season, and the next Charles Schwab Cup champion will be crowned in November of 2021 at the season finale event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Additionally, the 2020 Charity Classic field size will increase from 72 to 81 players.

The tournament will still operate the Volunteer Program presented by FCA Retirement and remains in need of additional volunteers to help execute the Pro-Am and other aspects of the event. Additionally, the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank is open, with more than 100 local charities participating to generate donations.