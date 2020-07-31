The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@ FarmvilleHerald.com.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

A TIME OF PRAYER, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the United Baptist Association of Central Virginia. The conference call number is (701) 779-9869, there is no access code. Those wishing to call in are asked to start calling by 6:25 p.m. so that we may be able to begin at 6:30.

VIRTUAL SERMON, 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793- 8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

VIRTUAL SERMON, 11 a.m. every Sunday at Farmville United Methodist. May be viewed on the church’s Facebook page and at other times. https://www.facebook. com/pg/farmvilleunitedmethodistchurch/ videos/

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

PARKING LOT SERVICES – Sharon Baptist in Cumberland parking lot worship services will be held at 9 a.m. on the first through fourth Sundays until further notice. Homecoming and revival services scheduled for August 2020 have been canceled.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED – New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities, including annual revival and homecoming are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday School/Bible Study on first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

OUTDOOR SERVICE – Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 10 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES – Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in call 1-559-671- 2916. Homecoming and revival have been canceled. Also, beginning Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. prayer service will be held using the same number.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES – Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first ,second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice. Homecoming and revival services for August have been canceled, due to the COVID-19 regulations

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will have parking lot worship service the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. until further notice.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH – Mt. Nebo Baptist church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor services beginning at 9 a.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. Vacation Bible School has been canceled this year.

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE – Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH – Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to high temperatures and elevated heat conditions. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH – in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

JULY 31

MOBILE FOOD PANTRY – Cumberland’s Mobile Food Pantry will have a distribution July 31 at 9:30 a.m. at Cumberland Middle School. Call (804) 385-9421 for more information.

AUGUST 2

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH – Sunday, August 2, there will be a baptism service at 9 a.m. Immediate families only will be allowed in the church during the baptism service. The service will be followed by Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. and a cookout after the morning service.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH – A drive-in worship service will be held at Cedar Baptist Church, 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn, at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 2. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service. Also, the decision has been made to cancel the annual August homecoming and revival services.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING – The Charlotte County Amateur Radio group will be meeting at the Keysville Fire Station located at 500 Osborne Street behind Burger King at 3 p.m.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – Farmville United Methodist Church will begin in-service worship Sunday, August 2 at 10 a.m. There will be one service and no Sunday school. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited. Virtual services will continue on the church’s Facebook account and on YouTube. For questions contact the church at 434-392-4686.

AUGUST 4

BEEKEEPERS MEETING CANCELED – The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office is canceled. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315- 1433.

AUGUST 11

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. To access the meeting, call (425) 436- 6394. The access number is 867576 #.

AUGUST 16

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH – Homecoming is canceled this year, there will be regular outdoor service on Sunday, August 16, at 10:30 a.m.

HOMECOMING, REVIVAL CANCELED – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Midway Baptist Church has canceled homecoming and revival services for the week of August 16 – 21. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road, Farmville. Rev. Irma T. Watson is Pastor.

AUGUST 19

BLOOD DRIVE – St. John’s Lutheran Church, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday, August 19. The drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road, in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time.

NOVEMBER 7-8

ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.