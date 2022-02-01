Friday, March 11, 2022

News

Showing support for Ukraine

The Town of Farmville is united with communities throughout the world in expressing support for the people of Ukraine. The town is showing its support ...
News

New Commonwealth’s Attorney elected

In a special election held on March 1, Kemper M. Beasley III was elected as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Buckingham County. This special election was ...
Opinion

Letter — Concerned people, step up and protect our beautiful county

To the Editor: Aston Bay, a Canadian gold mining exploratory company, is looking for gold in several locations, including my neighborhood. This isn’t old time ...
