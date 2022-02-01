Monday, February 21, 2022

College

Longwood Cruises Past Delaware State

Longwood womens lacrosse scored early and often on Saturday at Delaware State, and the Lancers never looked back en route to a 15-7 win, their ...
Lifestyles

Devotional: Missed opportunities

It seems like just last year that I was watching and commenting on the Olympics. Oh, yes…, it was. Then, of course, it was the ...
Education

Mindfulness presentation held

Dr. Michele Kielty, a nationally recognized Mindfulness Consultant and Facilitator for Schools and Organizations presented a “Mindfulness for Rejuvenation and Resilience for K-12” session for ...
