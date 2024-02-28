We need to recognize what Piedmont Senior Resources does Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Dear Editor,

I would like to give praise to Piedmont Senior Resources for the outstanding job that they are doing in the community. Besides having the resources to help people, I would like to recognize the staff that I have directly worked with. They are kind, beautiful people.

The Director, Justine Young, Jamie Anderson, Mary Irving, April Ross and Thomas Miles. I want to give appreciation for their outstanding work within our community. I appreciate the many drivers, those who deliver meals and to the many other staff members that make life easier and pleasant.

Inetha M. Carr

Farmville