We need to recognize what Piedmont Senior Resources does

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, 

I would like to give praise to Piedmont Senior Resources for the outstanding job that they are doing in the community. Besides having the resources to help people, I would like to recognize the staff that I have directly worked with. They are kind, beautiful people. 

The Director, Justine Young, Jamie Anderson, Mary Irving, April Ross and Thomas Miles. I want to give appreciation for their outstanding work within our community. I appreciate the many drivers, those who deliver meals and to the many other staff members that make life easier and pleasant. 

Inetha M. Carr 

Farmville 

