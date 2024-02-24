‘The future of the program is bright’ Published 8:58 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Win or lose this weekend, you can’t argue that the 2023-24 basketball season has been one to remember for the Prince Edward girls.

At 15-5, the Eagles secured the No. 4 seed for the Region 2B Tournament, riding a 10-game winning streak. That was highlighted by beating Central-Lunenburg 52-32 in the semifinals and Buckingham 41-24 to capture the James River District Tournament Championship.

“The James River District is always a tough thing to win. Being able to win the JRD Tournament means a lot to our program, our school and our fans. It shows the community that these young ladies are capable of achieving great things,” declared Prince Edward’s Howard Paras, named the James River District Coach of the Year.

They’ve not only gotten hot down the stretch, the Eagles performed well out of the gate back in late November.

“The season started off well. We were 3-1 in our first four games,” added Paras.

But adversity struck in the form of a season-ending injury to one of the squad’s top players.

“The girls struggled for a few games to re-define their roles. After a 2-4 stretch, everyone settled in,” Paras noted. “The girls have embraced a defensive mindset and that has carried us through the season.”

Taking on a new role

The catalyst for their attack has been sophomore Aliyah Rachels, who was chosen as the James River District Player of the Year. Rachels enters the regional tourney with gaudy averages of 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals per game.

“Aliyah Rachels just wants to win. She is willing to be the primary ball-handler, play in the post, get rebounds, defend the opposing team’s best player or whatever else is asked of her,” Paras remarked.

Another talented sophomore on the squad is Anyshia Clark, who is putting up 16 points, four rebounds and three steals per game.

Senior McKenna Vogel, a multi-sport athlete who also excels in soccer, is averaging six points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists per game.

All three — Rachels, Clark and Vogel — were selected First Team All-James River District by the coaches.

Moving on

Prince Edward took on the No. 4 seed Greensville (15-5) in the regional quarterfinal Tuesday night, winning that game and moving on to the semis. The semi-final, against John Marshall High, will take place Thursday, Feb. 22 in Richmond, with the winner of that game having the possibility of a regional title and shot at a state championship.

Regardless of how the playoff run concludes, the Eagles are quite pleased with what they’ve accomplished thus far and excited about what’s to come.

“The future of the program is bright. Nine of 11 players will be returning as well as some very talented players coming up from an undefeated J.V. team this year. This is a hard-working and selfless group of girls that just want to win,” Paras commented.

“These ladies are the true definition of student-athletes. They have made a serious commitment to their education first and basketball second. As a parent of girls myself, I would say that is a strong reflection of the character instilled in them by their parents. I would like to thank the parents, fans, assistant coaches and volunteers who have helped along the way. Without you, this successful season would not have been possible.”