One dead, several others injured in wreck on Old Kings Highway Published 8:44 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

One person is dead and others were taken to the hospital after a wreck Monday night, just over the border on Old Kings Highway in Keysville. Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said Tuesday morning they’re still investigating the case, which happened in the middle of a night filled with thick fog. Multiple weather-related wrecks were reported across the region as a result.

In this case, VSP Public Relations Manager Matthew Demlein said troopers were called out at 10:05 p.m. Monday for an accident in the 3100 block of Old Kings Highway.

Keysville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lynn Duffey confirmed there were three vehicles involved in the crash, two cars and a tractor trailer. Company 7 and Company 6 were called out to respond, Duffey said, with Meherrin Company 5 also requested to help, due to the nature of the call.

“Engine 7 arrived simultaneously with Charlotte County Rescue to find 6 patients, with three still in the vehicles,” Duffey wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “Due to the extent of injuries and limited access, members from all three agencies worked aggressively and flawlessly to evaluate and treat the patients, which is the ultimate goal.”

He added that Company 7 used their extrication tools to remove the roof of one vehicle and got one patient out quickly. Other agencies continued to evaluate and treat the remaining patients, who had sustained critical injuries.

“This was a tough scene for all agencies involved, as a young soul was lost but not due to lack of effort on anyone’s part,” Duffey said. “Unfortunately, we don’t always get the outcome that we’re fighting for.”

A situation on Old Kings Highway

Demlein confirmed there was at least one fatality, one of the passengers in the Scion. As the victim was a student at Central Middle School, the school sent out a message to all parents of current students on Tuesday. They confirmed a student had died and offered support if any children needed grief counseling as a result of the situation.

Multiple others, including everyone else in the Toyota Scion the victim was in, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Duffey offered thanks to all agencies who helped respond to the accident.

“It really is a huge relief when you know you have reliable help from rescue, fire, law enforcement, and emergency communications personnel,” Duffey said.

That list of responding agencies included Keysville Volunteer Fire Department, Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department, Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Charlotte County Rescue Squad, Chase City Rescue Squad, Virginia State Police, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department and the Virginia Department of Transportation.