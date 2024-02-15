No, that’s not the IRS calling Published 3:09 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

It’s that time of year again, where scammers call and try to convince people they’re the IRS. Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington points out a couple things to remember if you’re on the receiving end of one of those calls.

First, understand that the IRS will never send you a text message or email asking for your information. The agency also won’t reach out through those methods and tell you that you’re going to be arrested because you owe money. And finally, nobody from the IRS will give you a call trying to get money either.

One of the issues that’s been reported already this year involves social security numbers. No, to be clear, the IRS will never suspend your social security number, no matter what

Ellington suggests to look at the email if you have questions. Any IRS agent will be sending something out from a .gov email address, not gmail or yahoo. If this happens to you, call the IRS directly at 1-800-829-0922 and report the situation.