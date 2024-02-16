Did you know there is a local swim team? Published 5:50 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Did you know that Farmville has a swim team? The local YMCA has an age group swim team with a new coach. Southside Family YMCA’s Stingrays have been around for years; however, this year, they hired a new seasoned coach who has eyes on growing the team and making a name for the group. Coach Jim Merinar has decades of coaching experience that began in 1988. He has experience growing teams and developing young swimmers into highly competitive swimmers who achieved state titles and participated in YMCA Nationals. A recent highlight was when he coached the Newberry Academy swim team in 2022 and the entire team placed in the top 10 at the state swim meet. Right now, the swim team is training for the championship meet in the Piedmont YMCA swim league. The meet will be held March 1 – 3. The swimmers have been in the pool since October, training together and building great bonds of teamwork and effort together. Pictured are Coach Jim Merinar, Ben Jones, Abby Frederick, Caspian Marmorstein, Cassie Merinar, Rick Marmorstein, Eli Frederick, Rebekkah Merinar, Desmond Zelaya, Alan Coro and Abby Marmorstein.