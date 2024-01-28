Devotional: ‘Not word only’ Published 12:28 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

You may have heard it said, “talk is cheap”. According to James 3, the tongue is very powerful for destruction and can set on fire the course of our life, so words can and do have powerful ramifications.

However, talk is cheap when our words stand alone, and are not united with conviction. In I Thessalonians 1:5, the Apostle Paul says, “For our gospel did not come to you in word only, but also in power, and in the Holy Spirit and with full conviction…”. The Holy Spirit opens our mind to understand the Word of God, giving us strong conviction, this translates to a willingness to respond to God, even against all odds. We trust the Holy Spirit to go before us, preparing hearts to receive the good news of the gospel.

Are you a word only Christian? Are you void of conviction? It is easy to slide into meaningless repetition and safe, patented answers. Open up your heart in prayer, trusting God to fill you with His Spirit. It is God’s desire for us to go forward into 2024 with power, and with the Holy Spirit and with full conviction.

The conviction spoken of here must be rooted in God’s Word, lest we be like the Apostle Paul before his conversion. Paul had religious zeal alright, but he was fighting against God. The world is full of people like this; foolishly, unashamedly, and passionately chasing after the wind, causing a fire that destroys.

May we warm ourselves around the fire of the Holy Spirit, fed by the eternal Word of God.

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.