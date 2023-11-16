Tigers swim team falls short Published 4:44 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) took a 102-73 loss to Randolph-Macon College on Friday night at the Estes Aquatic Center. Junior Quinn Hardimon grabbed an event victory in the 200 Yard Freestyle.

There were two relay events during the meet, with the first being the 200 Yard Medley Relay. The top finishers for the Tigers were senior Patrick Duffy, junior Brandon Hyde, freshman Owen Renfrow, and freshman Ben Gerber, finishing fourth with a time of 1:49.06. The next foursome for H-SC placed fifth, as junior Cole Renfrow, junior Charles Adams, junior Kevin Busch, and freshman Ronan Self posted a time of 1:59.30. In the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, the team of Hardimon, Hyde, and juniors Matt Brooks and Cody Carnes finished third with a time of 1:35.52.

The first individual event of the evening went to the Tigers and Hardimon, as his time of 1:53.56 was just enough to take the win in the 200 Yard Freestyle. Brooks finished fifth in the event with a time of 1:58.92, with freshman Peter Gonzalez coming in sixth with a time of 2:03.72.

Carnes was the top finisher for H-SC in the 50 Yard Freestyle, posting a time of 23.06 seconds. He was followed by Duffy in third with a 25.09 second time and Self in fourth with a time of 26.18 seconds.

Gonzalez took second place in the 400 Yard IM, finishing with a time of 5:15.31. He was followed by Self in third place, posting a time of 5:18.20.

MORE FROM THE EVENT

Carnes just missed out on a win in the 100 Yard Butterfly, posting a time of 55.84 seconds, just .57 seconds off first. Hyde took third place behind Carnes with a time of 1:00.04, with Gerber in fourth with a time of 1:00.79.

Brooks took second place in the 100 Yard Freestyle with a time of 52.35 seconds. Gonzalez finished with a time of 57.31 seconds, which was good for third place ahead of a 1:04.45 time from freshman Mason Brooking in fourth.

Duffy and Gerber finished back to back in the 100 Yard Backstroke, with Duffy’s time of 1:09.02 barely eclipsing Gerber’s time of 1:09.38. In fourth place was sophomore Jackson Piazza with a time of 1:11.07.

In the 500 Yard Freestyle, Hardimon posted a time of 5:14.29 which put him in second place ahead of Owen Renfrow’s time of 6:15.22 in third.

In the final individual event of the evening, the 100 Yard Breaststroke, it was Owen Renfrow finishing second ahead of his brother Cole Renfrow in third, with times of 1:07.77 and 1:09.52 respectively. Piazza came home in fourth place in the event, posting a time of 1:15.58.

WHEN WILL THE TEAM

NEXT COMPETE?

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday Nov. 18, for the William Peace Invitational at William Peace University. The two-day invitational will take place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, North Carolina.