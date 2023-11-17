Scouts help Faces Food Pantry Published 5:57 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

This past Saturday, Nov. 11, as a part of a locally led ‘Scouting for Food’ drive in Farmville, Scouts from Troop 6516, Troop 1896 and Cub Scout Pack 6296 collected over 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food as well as over $900 in local monetary donations for the FACES Food Pantry. Keith Coro spearheaded the event for the local Scouting units, coordinating with Dr. Joanna Baker from FACES. The Farmville Food Lion donated bags, which had been distributed by the Scouts on Saturday, Oct. 28.