Operation Blue Christmas returns Published 6:49 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

Members of the Farmville Police Department want to make sure children have presents to open on Christmas. That’s why, with the help of Social Services, they launched Operation Blue Christmas in 2010 and why the project will return this year.

The event will take place in the next few weeks as we lead into the Christmas season.

Operation Blue Christmas is a joint operation between the Farmville Police Department and the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services and has taken place nearly every season for over a decade. Each year, the Department of Social Services identifies ten children to shop alongside police officers and social workers for essential clothing and necessity items, as well as a few wish list items they may not otherwise receive on Christmas morning. This shopping experience provides positive interactions with both police officers and social workers and works to establish trust and rapport between these families and the agencies that serve them.

“Blue Christmas is always an event we look forward to every year,” said Chief Ellington, “Seeing the smiles on these children’s faces as they shop for the clothes, items, and toys they want is not only what the Christmas season is about, but it’s also why we do what we do: to provide positive experiences to members of our community and help out those that need it as best we can.”

To learn more about how you can assist with this greatly beneficial program, contact the Farmville Police Department.