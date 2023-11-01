Magdalena “Maggie” Schrock Published 10:59 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Magdalena “Maggie” Schrock, 87 of Cumberland, went to be with the Lord, while surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct. 20. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Alvin Schrock.

She is survived by her daughters, Grace Urso (Tommy), Faith Hochstetler (Vernon), Joy Yoder (Michael) and Alma Cornell (Rick); sons, Randal Schrock (Laurel), Stanly Schrock (Alfrieda) and Ben Schrock (Susie); 29 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Maggie loved the Lord, her family, gardening and bird watching. She enjoyed painting in acrylic, focusing on the natural scenery with birds. Her family will always cherish her murals for generations to come.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, at The Oak Hill Mennonite Church, 93 Oak Hill Road, Cumberland, where services were held 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www. hamnermcmillian.com.