Hampden-Sydney Tigers win in round one of Rotary Classic Published 12:03 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Three games, three wins. The Hampden-Sydney Tigers have exploded out of the gate so far this season. Now they have the opportunity to claim their first trophy of the year, as they won Friday in the first round of the Al Van Wie/Wooster Rotary Classic.

Playing in Ohio, senior Davidson Hubbard posted his 19th career double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, leading No. 8 Hampden-Sydney College to a 72-63 win over Widener University.

Senior team captains Adam Brazil (Mooresville, NC) and Josiah Hardy (Ashburn) each scored 12 points for the Tigers (3-0), who led 36-24 at halftime and secured the outcome with a late 10-0 run sparked by a pair of three-point field goals by Hubbard. The Pride (3-1), who also received votes in the preseason poll, were led by Dominic Dunn with a game-high 17 points, adding 10 rebounds.

“Gritty road win against a really good team tonight,” said Hampden-Sydney Tigers coach Caleb Kimbrough. “We didn’t value the ball like we would like to, but the guys stuck together and found a way. This will be another good one to learn from.”

Breaking down the game

The Hampden-Sydney Tigers jumped out to a 12-1 advantage just 3:53 into the contest as Clements scored six early points. WU battled back with a 17-5 run to lead 18-17 at 10:05. The Tigers, however, answered back with a three-pointer by Brazil at 8:56 to retake the lead at 20-18, and the Garnet & Grey led the remainder of the game … closing the opening 20 minutes on a 19-6 run to lead 36-24 at the intermission. Brazil’s triple began the outburst that also included a pair of three-pointers from Hubbard, and scoring from four other players, as well.

The Pride scored the first eight points of the second half to close to within 36-32 at 17:52 following a three-pointer from Dunn. H-SC outscored WU 8-4 to lead 44-36 with 15:59 on the clock after a jumper by Hardy, but the Pride were within 44-42 at 14:55 following consecutive three-pointers from Luke Mazur. The Tigers, however, responded with eight unanswered points-four each by Clements and senior DJ Wright -for a 52-42 advantage with 11:32 remaining. The Pride made another push and were within 55-51 at 7:35, but the Garnet & Grey secured the outcome with a quick 10-0 run to lead 65-51 with 4:11 left to play. Hubbard connected on a pair of three-pointers, while Hardy added four points. H-SC led 68-54 at 1:46 after 1-2 free throws by Clements, before Hubbard (2-2) and Brazil (2-2) closed the scoring for the Tigers with four late free throws.

Hampden-Sydney Tigers, by the numbers

Hubbard led H-SC with his 16 points, including a career-high four three-pointers, adding his game-high 16 rebounds to equal his career-high, and second in three games this season.

Ryan Clements finished with his 13 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, adding three assists. Brazil and Hardy each contributed their respective 12 points, with Brazil adding four assists and two steals, and Hardy adding four rebounds. Wright had nine points off the bench with two three-pointers, and senior Alex Elliott had four points, seven rebounds and four assists. H-SC shot 46% (25-54) from the field, including 35% (8-23) on three-pointers, and 88% (14-16) at the free throw line.

Dunn led WU with his game-high 17 points, adding 10 rebounds for his own double-double, along with four assists. Matt Daulerio had 13 points off the bench for the Pride. WU shot 35% (22-63) from the field, including 33% (9-27) on three-pointers, and 53% (10-19) at the line.

What happens next?

The Hampden-Sydney Tigers will play in the championship contest of the Al Van Wie/Wooster Rotary Classic hosted by the College of Wooster on Saturday, November 18, at 4:30 p.m. in Ohio against either host Wooster or Rose-Hulman (IN), who were playing late Friday night.