Hampden-Sydney swim team claims second straight win Published 8:36 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

Junior Quinn Hardimon took three event wins as Hampden-Sydney College defeated Virginia Wesleyan University 194-87 this weekend. Along with Haridmon, freshman Owen Renfrow took multiple event wins for H-SC, with two.

The Tigers swept both the relay events, with the first victory coming in the 200 Yard Medley Relay. The foursome of junior Brandon Hyde, junior Charles Adams, freshman Peter Gonzalez, and Renfrow, grabbed the victory with a 1:49.95. Coming in third in the 200 Yard Relay with a time of 1:56.14, was the foursome of sophomore Jackson Piazza, freshman Ronan Self, freshman Mason Brooking, and freshman Ben Gerber. In the second and final relay event, H-SC grabbed victory with the foursome of Haridmon, senior Patrick Duffy, junior Matt Brooks, and junior Cody Carnes posted a time of 1:35.48 in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Hardimon took the first of his individual event victories in the 1000 Yard Freestyle, posting a time of 10:56.35.

Email newsletter signup

Brooks was the top finisher for the Tigers in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:59.27. Gonzalez grabbed third place behind Brooks with a 2:03.72 and in fourth was Adams with a 2:08.19. Duffy closed out the finishers for Hampden-Sydney, finishing sixth with a time of 2:09 flat.

Hyde was the top finisher in a one, two, three finish for Hampden-Sydney, and was followed by Gonzalez in second and Brooking in third in the 50 Yard Backstroke, with times of 28.64, 31.12, and 37.06 respectively.

Hampden-Sydney keeps streak going

Renfrow made it five straight individual wins with his 30.33 second time in the 50 Yard Breastroke. He was followed up by Piazza in third place with a time of 32.60 seconds and Brooking in fourth with a time of 38.54 seconds.

Carnes narrowly missed out on a win in the 100 Yard Butterfly, posting a time of 54.90 seconds, .11 seconds off first place. Gerber followed him up in third with a time of 1:00.31 and Hyde finished fourth with a time of 1:01.14.

The Tigers narrowly missed out on a victory for the second straight event, as Brooks posted a time of 23.60 seconds in the 50 Yard Freestyle, .15 seconds off the top finisher. Duffy finished in third with a 25.38 second time and Renfrow finished fourth with a time of 25.63.

Carnes took victory for H-SC in the 100 Yard Freestyle, posting a time of 50.82 seconds. Brooks and Hyde finished back to back in third and fourth with times of 52.29 and 55.36 seconds. Adams finished the event in sixth place with a time of 56.85.

Hardimon took the second of his three wins in the 100 Yard Backstroke, posting a time of 1:05.28. Gerber finished second in the event with a time of 1:08.75 and in third was Duffy with a time of 1:13.83.

Renfrow took his second victory of the evening in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, with a 1:06.94. In third place was Carnes with a 1:10.34 and in fourth with a 1:15.53 was Piazza.

Hardimon took his third victory in the 500 Yard Freestyle, posting a 5:20.00, 12 seconds faster than second place. In third place in the event was Adams, who posted a time of 6:04.15 and was followed in fourth place by Self’s time of 6:10.67.

Gerber was the top finisher in the 50 Yard Butterfly, posting a time of 26.37 seconds. In third was Gonzalez with a time of 27.24, fourth was Self with a 28.32, and Brooking in fifth with a 31 second time.

In the 200 Yard IM, Self topped the Tigers with a second place finish, posting a time of 2:28.24. Right behind Self was Piazza in third place with a time of 2:31.32.

When do they play again?

The Tigers will be back in action against Randolph-Macon College on Friday, November 10 in Ashland. The meet is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Estes Aquatic Center.