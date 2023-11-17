Drivers needed for Thanksgiving morning Published 6:17 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, Feeding Farmville is still looking for volunteers to help this year, especially with delivering meals.

Every year for the past eight years, Feeding Farmville has put together meals and delivered them to those in the community who are lonely and in need of food on Thanksgiving Day. It started small with 500 meals and this year the goal has doubled to 1,000.

According to Pastor Matt Sorenson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, the main need now is for drivers to deliver these meals on Thursday morning. Volunteers won’t have to sacrifice their entire holiday as the teams of two will make these deliveries from 10 a.m. to noon to homes within a 30-mile radius of Farmville.

“We do accommodate drivers,” said Sorenson. “So, if someone wants to stay in Farmville for the deliveries we can do that.”

Volunteers can also help pack the meals from 6 to 9 a.m. that morning as churches, community members and businesses donate money and food to make these come together. According to Sorenson, there are usually plenty of packers but more are always welcome.

Even though the main purpose is to provide food for the holiday, Sorenson also focuses on taking this as an opportunity to give and experience God’s love. Even though it’s an act of service, many of the volunteers walk away feeling blessed too.

“People who drive always come back with amazing stories,” said Sorenson. “They usually sign up to be a blessing and are surprised by the impact it has on them.”

Anyone still interested in receiving a meal needs to sign up as soon as possible. Residents of Farmville or its 30-mile radius must sign up by Friday, Nov. 17 or until the 1,000 meals are accounted for, whichever comes first.

To learn more, sign up to volunteer or request a meal, visit FeedingFarmville.org or call 434-392-1875.