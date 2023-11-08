Death Notices for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Published 6:06 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Larry Wayne Toney, 76 of Scottsville, passed away Nov. 2. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.