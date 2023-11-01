Death Notices for Wednesday, Nov. 1 Published 10:58 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

William Earl Johnson, 88 of Dillwyn, passed away on Oct. 26. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at noon, at Baptist Union Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Ernest Richardson, 85 formerly of Washington D.C. and Green Bay, passed away Oct. 29. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church, Green Bay. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.