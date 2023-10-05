Tigers beaten by Roanoke Published 1:39 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) soccer fell 1-0 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action to Roanoke College Saturday night at Donald J. Kerr Stadium.

“Disappointing result from tonight,” said head coach Tommy DiNuzzo. “Many times in these ODAC games the margins are so small and they capitalized on a mistake we make, and we didn’t quite create enough to get a result. We will learn from it and get ready for an important game on Wednesday.”

It was a quiet first half from both sides, with neither side being able to find the back of the net, and only four shots troubled both keepers between H-SC and Roanoke. It was Roanoke who put more pressure on the defense though, taking eight shots to the Tigers three, and having nine corner kicks while the Tigers only had one.

The second half saw one team finally break through the other, as with just under 10 minutes elapsed in the second half, the Maroons grabbed the lead. The Tigers forced more action out of the Roanoke keeper, forcing him to make two more saves in the second half on five total shots.

Sophomore Garrett Hodges made three saves in his second career start, taking the first loss of his H-SC career.

Roanoke out shot the Tigers 13-8 over both halves, with each team troubling the goalkeeper four times. The Maroons had a big edge over H-SC in corner kicks (11-4).

The Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 4 when Washington and Lee University come to town for an ODAC matchup. Kick-off is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.