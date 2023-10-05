Proclamation signed

Published 4:44 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Constitution week

Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week on the 236th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States. Mayor of Farmville Brian Vincent, signs the proclamation that declares the week of Sept. 17 – 23 as Constitution Week. Members of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, observe the mayor signing. Pictured are, from left, Chapter Regent Margaret Atkins, Mayor Vincent and First Vice-Regent Yvonne Costello.

