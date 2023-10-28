Patricia Jean Horne Published 5:20 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

Patricia Jean Horne, of Buckingham County, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 15. She was preceded in death by her son, William Clinton Stout; her parents, John W. Vaughan Jr. and Mildred M. Vaughan.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Vance Horne; her daughter, Sharon (Thomas) Hargadon; her sister, Cathy Maggard (Bill) and her brother, John Vaughan II, better known as “Junior.”

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Todd Elliott, Anthony “Tony” Stout and Shelby Stout and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and great-grandchildren.

Jean had such a great sense of humor that when she entered the room she could make everyone smile. She was everyone’s mom. She will be greatly missed by everyone who ever got to know her. Heaven has gained another angel.

The family will receive friends to celebrate her life on Friday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Dunkum Funeral Home, 16923 Oak Street, Dillwyn.