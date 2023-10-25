Mary Earlene Cooper Published 11:48 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Mary Earlene Cooper, 83, passed away Thursday, Oct. 12, with her sons by her side.

She was born to Jake Lewis and Carrie Tipton Lewis on June 22, 1940 in Catbird Hollow in Yancey County, North Carolina. She moved to Virginia as a young child. She married her beloved husband, Carmon Cooper, on July 3, 1958. Together they raised two sons, David Wayne Cooper and Dennis Alan Cooper.

She was a loving and caring person and was deeply loved by everyone who knew her. She endured many hardships, but she was thankful for every gift from God and she never hesitated to help anyone. Her sons and grandchildren were the lights of her life.

She loved quilting and she gifted handmade quilts to many of her friends and family members over the years. Dozens of her newborn nieces, nephews, and grandchildren were snuggled in blankets lovingly stitched by her hands. She loved working in the garden and canning, and she never let anyone visit her house without feeding them a home cooked meal. She also spent countless hours helping with the family’s basket business.

She had many friends at The Woodland, where she spent the past five years, including her special friend, Mrs. Dot Wilkerson. She was a member of the Curdsville Church of God for many years.

She is survived by her sons, David Cooper (Lisa Cooper) and Dennis Cooper; grandchildren, Sara Goldman (Kevin Goldman) and Adam Cooper, and borrowed grandchildren, Sara Troyer, Andrew Troyer and Amanda Troyer.

She was predeceased by her father, Jake Lewis; mother, Carrie Tipton Lewis; siblings, Althalene Thomas, Jack Lewis, Jerry Lewis, Maude Crews and Roy Lewis, and husband, Carmon Cooper.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family. shorterfuneralhome.com.