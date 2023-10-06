Herald News Briefs: Battle of Farmville returns, forum date set Published 3:08 am Friday, October 6, 2023

For a second straight season, Longwood baseball and Hampden-Sydney will tangle in a fall matchup for the Battle of Farmville. The two sides played before a packed house at Buddy Bolding Stadium one year ago, and now they will play again on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

At the Battle of Farmville, fans will be able to purchase food from local food trucks, and there will be fun options and in-game promotions that appeal to fans of all ages. For the Lancers, the matchup wraps up their fall ball schedule. The team will also play at VCU earlier in the week on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Confirmed dates for political forums

We have confirmed dates now for the next candidate forums being held in the area. In Cumberland County, CCLA (better known as Cumberland County Landfill Awareness) will hold a forum on Sunday, Oct. 8, for those running for the five county supervisor seats coming open in November. The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive. If you have questions, you can submit them to info@cclava.com. The forum will feature Bryan Hamlet and Dolph Davis, competing for the District One seat. Ron Tavernier and John Newman will be competing for District Two, while Eurika Tyree is running unopposed in District Three, Paul Stimpson is unopposed in District Four and Robert Sanders Jr. is unopposed in District Five. The event will be moderated by the Sierra Club.

Email newsletter signup

Meanwhile in Buckingham County, there will be a District Five candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 17. That’ll take place at 7 p.m. at the Yogaville Ashram, located at 108 Yogaville Way. Candidates Harry Bryant, Sherry Ragland and Joe Breland will be answering questions.

Student days aren’t the same

For most school districts in this area, students will be getting out early on Friday, with that happening at noon. Then on Monday, Oct. 9, students get to stay home, as it is a teacher workday. That’s true for Cumberland and Buckingham schools, but not so much when it comes to Prince Edward. As Prince Edward operates on a different schedule, they’re getting out early next Friday, Oct. 13, with students off on Monday, Oct. 16. Just a reminder for anyone who might get confused.

Longwood softball adds transfer student

The Longwood softball program has added a new transfer student to the team, head coach Dr. Megan Brown announced.

Avery Drake is set to join the Lancers in the fall to round out the roster. The Belton, Texas native comes to Farmville after spending the past four years at Houston Christian University.

Drake comes to Longwood following a senior season that saw her start 53/53 games for the Huskies, batting .326 with 57 hits, five doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. She was awarded with a 2nd Team All-Southland Conference for her efforts during the 2023 season. She will be pursuing a Master’s of Business Administration during her time at Longwood.

“Farmville feels a lot like my hometown of Belton, Texas and I loved everything that Coach Brown had to say about Longwood University, the softball program and the community,” said Drake. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Longwood family and I can’t wait to contribute to the competitive championship streak.”

Drake joins a Longwood team that finished at the top of the Big South standings in 2023 and claimed two top-ten upsets over #4 Florida State and #8 Duke.