Hampden-Sydney Tigers wrap up fall tennis season

Published 10:12 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Staff Report

Casey Coffey Hampden-Sydney

Juniors Taylor Fox and Henry Singleton won both in singles and doubles action as Hampden-Sydney College fell to Shenandoah University 5-4, Friday night at the Winchester Country Club.

Junior Barrett Foster and freshman Thomas Davis led off doubles action with an 8-6 victory. Also taking a victory in doubles action was the pair of Fox and Singleton, taking their match by an 8-4 scoreline. In the final doubles match, sophomores Casey Coffey and Dillon McReynolds narrowly missed out on a victory, falling 8-7, and dropping the tiebreak 10-8.

In singles action, Fox took a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory and was joined by Singleton’s 6-1, 6-4 win. Foster pushed the top singles action to three sets, dropping the first 7-5, before rebounding with a 6-1 victory in the second set, but fell in the final set 6-4. McReynolds dropped his singles match by a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. Coffey fell in singles action by a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline and Davis also fell in singles action, 6-0, 6-0.

This match concluded the fall season for Hampden-Sydney and it will be back in action in the spring against the College of Charleston (SC) on February 2. That match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the H-SC Tennis Courts.

