Hampden-Sydney Tigers win at home, secure VSGA championship Published 12:56 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney golf team earned their first championship of the fall season this week. The group posted an impressive two-day, 36-hole score of two-over par 295-283–578 to finish first among 14 teams at the 74th VSGA Intercollegiate Championship.

The event was a “home game” of sorts for the Tigers, played at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville. It’s the Tigers’ fifth overall VSGA team title, and the first since back-to-back championships in 2013-14. Junior John Hutcheson led the Garnet & Grey with his collegiate-best and one-under par 73-70–143 that tied for second among the tournament field of 85 collegiate golfers. Christopher Newport University’s Owen Cook took individual medalist honors at two-under par 73-69–142, while H-SC finished 13 shots ahead of team runner-up Bridgewater College (591).

Breaking down the numbers

Hutcheson posted five birdies and 10 pars during his final round on the par 72, 6,590-yard layout en route to his collegiate-best individual finish, as well. He was followed by junior Rece Lott (75-69–144, T-5th), freshman Jack Barnes (69-76–145, T-7th), junior Nick Rubino (78-70–148, T-14th) and freshman Owen Sibley (84-74–158, T-48th). It was also a collegiate-best score for 36 holes by Lott.

The Tigers’ B Team competed in the tournament, as well, and posted a 300-302–602 to finish fifth. Freshman Peyton Lambert led the group with his collegiate-best and three-over par 75-72–147 that tied for 12th individually. He had five birdies and eight pars during his final round and was followed by junior Brody Smith (73-78–151, T-25th) and sophomore Jack Hoyle (75-76–151, T-25th), as well as sophomores Pierce Lambert (77-76–153, T-30th) and Cole Wright (78-81–159, T-52nd).

The Tigers’ C Team also competed in the tournament, and posted a 310-299–609 to finish seventh. Senior Tommy Bishop (75-73) and freshman Joseph Weinstein (73-75) led the group with their respective collegiate-best and four-over par scores of 148 that tied for 14th individually. Bishop had one birdie and 15 pars during the final round, while Weinstein had three birdies and nine pars. They were followed by junior Knox Sirmans (80-75–155, T-41st), senior Cole Williams (84-76–160, T-57th) and sophomore Jack Davis (82-79–161, T-59th).

What’s next for Hampden-Sydney?

The Tigers will compete again at the NCAA Division III Fall Preview on October 29-31, a 54-hole tournament to be played at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.