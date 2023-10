Garden Club helps 4-H members with fair entries Published 10:03 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

Earlier this fall, members of the Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club provided instruction and advice on creating floral arrangements to Buckingham 4-H members. The 4-H members created arrangements to enter in the youth division flower show of the Five County Fair. Of the entries from the Buckingham 4-H members, 3 won blue ribbons, 5 won red ribbons, and 5 won white ribbons.